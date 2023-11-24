Former NY Gov. Andrew Cuomo Sued for Sexual Assault by His Ex-Executive Assistant

Disgraced former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is being sued by his own executive assistant for sexual assault, legal summons filed just before the deadline for the Adult Survivors Act, via the New York Post.

Videos by Rare

Brittany Commisso alleges Cuomo subjected her to “humiliating and demeaning tasks, hugs, kisses, sexual touching of the buttocks and forcible touching of the breast” while she worked as an executive assistant from 2019-21.

According to the Post:

“The married mom of one, who joined the then-governor’s team in 2017, has previously accused Cuomo, 65, of groping her inside the Executive Mansion — an allegation that led to a misdemeanor criminal complaint being filed against the former governor.

“She said Cuomo began a campaign of retaliation against her starting on Dec. 7, 2020 the day she rejected his attempt ‘to engage in sexual acts,’ the summons filed in Albany Supreme Court on Wednesday alleges.

“And after she reported Cuomo’s alleged conduct on March 8, 2021, then-Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul, ‘demoted her’ reassigning her to ‘the demeaning task of answering telephones in the Lieutenant Governor’s office until moved to other offices,’ the court filing claims.”

Cuomo resigned in August 2021 after a myriad of sexual misconduct allegations. He has been accused of sexually mistreating 11 women in all, though has denied all allegations.

His attorney blasted Commisso’s lawsuit.

“Ms. Commisso’s claims are provably false, which is why the Albany District Attorney dismissed the case two years ago after a thorough investigation,” Rita Glavin said, via the Post. “Ms. Commisso’s transparent attempt at a cash grab will fail. We look forward to seeing her in court.”

Andrew Cuomo and Mariah Kennedy-Cuomo celebrate the launch of Melissa DeRosa’s new book “What’s Left Unsaid” at Hotel Chelsea on October 23. (Getty)