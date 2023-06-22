Former OceanGate Passengers Share Their Frightening Journeys to the ‘Titanic’ Wreckage

Exploring the depths of the Atlantic Ocean to witness the Titanic wreckage is a surreal and humbling experience. A few individuals who have taken this voyage share their personal accounts of this remarkable, yet harrowing adventure.

Fathoms Below

Chelsea Kellog embarked on a journey in 2022 to explore the Titanic and it turned out to be a once-in-a-lifetime experience for her. She shared a sneak peek of her dive through an Instagram post in July 2022, which showcased a photo of her inside the OceanGate submersible, with the bow of the Titanic visible from the window.

“My lifelong dream of seeing the Titanic has come true!” Kellogg captioned the post. “After 13 years of trying, patience and persistence pulled through. I am still trying to process the whole experience. I’m still crying. Still overwhelmed by all the emotions.”

“Dreams DO come true! So incredibly grateful for this once in a lifetime experience!” she continued.

She shared her gratitude for the “Oceangate Expeditions team and Horizon Arctic crew” and mentioned the parts of the sunken ship she was able to explore.

Another voyager, CBS correspondent David Pogue, shared his 2022 exploration as well.

“I remember that you are sealed into the sub from the outside,” he shared. “There are 18 bolts around the hatch, and the crew bolts you in from the outside. And I remember it was odd that they put in only 17 of the 18 bolts. The 18th one is way up high, and they don’t bother with that one. They say it makes no difference. But little things like that.”

All About Risk

Pogue didn’t get a chance to visit the Titanic site. His sub had to return to the surface after only going down 37 feet. Despite this, Pogue was still amazed by what he saw inside the vessel. He compared the size to that of a minivan and was thoroughly impressed.

“This submersible is very different from all the ones I had researched and looked at pictures of,” he shared. “Those tend to be very cramped, very homely, and filled with cockpit controls. I mean, they look like a space shuttle cockpit. This sub is modern looking. It has very cool lighting.”

“And then there’s a touchscreen computer that the pilot uses for functions like the lights and the air and the measurements of depth and so on, and communicating with the surface,” he continued. “So it felt like you’re getting into a minivan without chairs. The sub is made from a carbon fiber cylinder, so the walls are curved. So you sit there on the floor with your back against the curved wall. It holds five people comfortably as long as they alternate back, feet, back, feet, you know what I mean?”

Mike Reiss shared details from his total of four trips to the wreckage.

“It is always in the back of your head that this is dangerous, and any small problem will turn into a major catastrophe,” he recalled, adding that he signed “a waiver that mentions death three times on the first page.”