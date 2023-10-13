Former Olympic Equestrian Sentenced to Prison for Sexually Abusing Minor

A former Olympic equestrian from Sherwood, Oregon, has been sentenced to federal prison for having a sexual relationship with one of his students, a teenager at the time.

Richard Fellers, 63, received a sentence of 50 months in federal prison and five years of supervised release.

The United States Attorney’s Office said that Fellers had an “intimate sexual relationship” from 2019-20 with a female equestrian student who he had been coaching since she was 14 years old.

Rich Fellers rides Flexible in the Individual Show Jumping final of the 2012 London Olympics. (Getty)

Per KOIN6:

“Although the relationship began when she was 16, court documents say it ‘culminated with a multiday road trip in June 2020 to an equestrian event in Michigan,’ in which Fellers intended to engage in sexual contact with the student.

“On May 24, Fellers was charged with traveling across state lines to engage in illicit sexual conduct with a minor. On July 13, he plead guilty.”

Along with that, Fellers still has a pending pending case at the state level in the Washington County Circuit Court — where he is facing charges of second-degree sex abuse involving the same student.

“Fellers’ federal prison sentence will run concurrently with any state prison term imposed when he is sentenced on October 27, 2023, in Washington County,” authorities said, via KOIN6.

In 2012, Fellers and his horse Flexible won the Rolex/FEI World Cup, becoming the first American pair to do so in 25 years. The pair then represented the United States at the 2012 London Olympic Games, finishing eighth individually.

Fellers is a native of Coos Bay, Oregon, and married wife Shelley in 1987. They have a son and daughter.