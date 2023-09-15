Former Secret Service Agent Confirms Finding Bullet Behind JFK In Limousine, Destroying “Magic Bullet Theory”

In a shocking new update covered by the New York Times, Paul Landis, an 88-year-old former U.S. Secret Service Agent who was present during the assassination of President John F. Kennedy, has come forth with new evidence in the murder case that changed the course of American history forever.

In an interview this weekend, Landis confirmed finding a ‘near-pristine’ bullet in Kennedy’s limousine after the President had been assassinated. Landis says that he placed the bullet on President Kennedy’s hospital stretcher. This debunks the claim made in the Warren Commission that the bullet recovered from the limousine was placed on Texas Governor John Connally’s stretcher.

In concurrence with Landis’ claims, a nurse present at the Kennedy assasination named Phyllis J. Hall documented finding a ‘near-pristine’ bullet on President John F. Kennedy’s hospital stretcher. Hall told ‘Telegraph’ a decade ago…

“On the cart, halfway between the earlobe and the shoulder, there was a bullet laying almost perpendicular there, but I have not seen a picture of that bullet ever. I could see a bullet lodged between his ear and his shoulder. It was pointed at its tip and showed no signs of damage. I remember looking at it – there was no blunting of the bullet or scarring around the shell from where it had been fired. I’d had a great deal of experience working with gunshot wounds but I had never seen anything like this before. It was about one-and-a-half inches long – nothing like the bullets that were later produced. It was taken away but never have I seen it presented in evidence or heard what happened to it. It remains a mystery.” Nurse Phyllis J. Hall

The bullet that the Warren Commission claims was the ‘magic bullet’ was the same projectile that the investigation falsely claimed was found on Connally’s stretcher. The Warren Commission asserted that the bullet had fallen free from Connally’s thigh after entering the back of President Kennedy, exiting his throat, then entering the back on Connally, exiting his torso hitting his wrist, eventually embedding itself in his left thigh. This trajectory has been disputed since it was first espoused by the Warren Commission, as the trajectory of the bullet is scientifically impossible. See that trajectory below…

Landis’ claim that the bullet was discovered in the backseat of Kennedy’s limo completely dispels the falsehood of the ‘magic bullet.’ It shows that there were more than three shots fired at Kennedy and Connally.

The bombshell new evidence shown by Landis also confirms that Lee Harvey Oswald, who the Warren Commission claimed acted alone on that day, did not fire every shot at the motorcade on that fateful day in November of 1963. Oswald could not have fired three shots in the six second time-frame of the assassination, much less four or five.

Even the New York Times has detailed Landis’ shocking claims in an article published just days ago. Remember, Landis was just feet away from Kennedy when he was assassinated. Landis was also reportedly warned about sharing this information.

These new revelations further debunk the Warren Commission’s findings, and highlight a concerted effort to pin Lee Harvey Oswald as the lone gunman, despite evidence and testimony from witnesses that claimed to have heard shots from the ‘grassy knoll.’

By definition, this evidence proves that the assassination of President John F. Kennedy was in fact a conspiracy, orchestrated not by Lee Harvey Oswald alone, but several shooters in several locations.

