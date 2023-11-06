Former Star Child Actor Dies Aged 35

Evan Ellingson, who was best known for his role on “CSI: Miami” has reportedly tragically died at the young age of 35. Ellingson had reportedly been struggling with drug addiction for a long time, and was found dead in the bedroom of his home in California.

Videos by Rare

His father told Fox Digital, “Yes, he was found dead in his bedroom yesterday morning. He battled with drug addiction for years but was doing really well recently so we are all in shock and devastated right now.”

Fox reports on his death…

Evan Ellingson, known for his role on “CSI: Miami,” has died at age 35.

His father, Michael Ellingson, confirmed the sad news to Fox News Digital. “Yes, he was found dead in his bedroom yesterday morning,” he said. “He battled with drug addiction for years but was doing really well recently so we are all in shock and devastated right now.”

According to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department’s coroners division, Ellingson was found dead in a bedroom at a home in Fontana, California on Sunday, November 5.

The manner of death is listed as pending, and an autopsy is scheduled for Monday. https://www.foxnews.com/entertainment/former-csi-miami-child-star-evan-ellingson-dead-35

Rest in peace, Evan Ellingson. Gone too soon!