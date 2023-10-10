Former Star MLB Pitcher Dead at 57

Former MLB pitcher Jim Poole, Georgia Tech Hall of Famer, and prolific major league pitcher has reportedly passed away at the age of 57. Poole was reportedly battling ALS over the last two years.

Poole played for eight different MLB teams during his career, even playing in the World Series in 1995 with the Cleveland Guardians.

Fox Sports Radio reports on his tragic death…

Former Major League Baseball reliever Jim Poole has died at the age of 57 following a two-year battle with ALS, his alma mater, Georgia Tech, announced on its official athletics website Saturday (October 7).

“Georgia Tech athletics mourns the loss of Georgia Tech Hall of Famer and Major League Baseball relief pitcher Jim Poole, who died on Friday,” the athletic program wrote.

Poole pitched for eight MLB teams during his 11-year career from 1990 to 2000, which included four seasons with the Baltimore Orioles (1991-94) and four with the now-Cleveland Guardians (1995-96, 1998, 1999). The Rochester native made two appearances for the Guardians in the 1995 World Series, both in road losses, which included retiring all three batters he faced in the seventh inning of Game 2, as well as recording one out before allowing a three-run home run to Atlanta Braves slugger David Justice, making him the losing pitcher of Game 6.

“We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Cleveland Indians 1995 World Series pitcher Jim Poole. Poole, 57, was diagnosed with ALS just two years ago. Our thoughts are with the Poole family. #ForTheLand,” the Guardians wrote on their X account Saturday.

Poole finished his MLB career with a 22-12 record, 4.31 ERA, four saves and 256 strikeouts in 431 total appearances. The Rochester native had worked to raise awareness for ALS since his diagnosis in 2021, which included serving on MLB ALS boards, as well as working with Georgia Tech to host ALS Awareness Day during the 2022 baseball season

