Former Star NHL Goalie Dead At 52

Roman Cechmanek, a goalie in the NHL from 2000 to 2004, has reportedly tragically died at the young age of 52. His cause of death has not yet been revealed. Cechmanek played three seasons with the Philadelphia Flyers, and was named Team MVP in the 2002-2003 season for the franchise.

He also played one season with the Los Angeles Kings, in the 2003-2004 season. His average goals against for his career is 2.08, a remarkably low number. The New York Post reports on his untimely death…

Roman Cechmanek, an NHL goalie from 2000-04, died on Sunday, the Philadelphia Flyers confirmed. He was 52. The cause of his death has not yet been released. Cechmanek played in Philadelphia for three seasons and won the Bobby Clarke Trophy for team MVP in 2002-03. “The Philadelphia Flyers are extremely saddened to hear of the passing of former goaltender Roman Cechmanek,” Flyers president of hockey operations Keith Jones said in a statement from the team. “A late-round draft pick, Cechmanek spent three seasons with the team from 2000 through 2003 where he was highly successful and made an instant impact to our club on the ice and in the locker room. “Beyond his numbers, which were outstanding, he was beloved by fans and teammates for his personality, distinct style and pride in stopping the puck. He led the Flyers to three straight playoff appearances, two 100-point seasons and an Atlantic Division title, while also being a part of a remarkable tandem with Robert Esche to win the NHL’s William M. Jennings Trophy awarded to the goaltenders with the fewest goals scored against during the regular season in 2002-03. “His passing at too young of an age is heartbreaking to us all. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family during this difficult time.” Cechmanek played in his native Czech Republic until the Flyers drafted him in 2000 at 29 years old in the sixth round as the 171st overall pick. https://nypost.com/2023/11/12/sports/roman-cechmanek-former-nhl-goalie-dead-at-52/