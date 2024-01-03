Former Super Bowl Champion Dead at 81

Ex-NFL center Ken Bowman, who had a hand in three Green Bay Packers under legendary coach Vince Lombardi, has died. Bowman was 81.

The Packers said Bowman passed away at the end of last month. His wife indicated that he died of natural causes.

The Associated Press reports:

Bowman was part of the Packers’ NFL title-winning team in 1965, the year before the first Super Bowl, and the Super Bowl-winning teams of the next two seasons. He is perhaps best known for snapping the ball to Bart Starr and delivering a block on the Hall of Fame quarterback’s game-winning, 1-yard touchdown sneak in the “Ice Bowl,” the Packers’ 21-17 victory over the Dallas Cowboys in a 1967 NFL championship game that had a kickoff temperature of minus-13 degrees Fahrenheit. That sent the Packers to the Super Bowl, where they beat the Oakland Raiders. A year earlier, Bowman stepped in for an injured Bill Curry at center during the first Super Bowl, helping the Packers beat the Kansas City Chiefs. The Packers selected Bowman out of Wisconsin in the eighth round of the 1964 draft. He played in 123 games and made 107 starts, all with Green Bay.

Former Green Pay Packers center Ken Bowman snaps the ball to quarterback Bart Starr during a win over the Los Angeles Rams in the 1967 NFL Western Conference Championship game. (Getty)