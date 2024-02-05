Former Trump Official Killed in Carjacking

A former Donald Trump administration official has been killed after a carjacking in Washington, D.C., authorities said.

Mike Gill served as U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission under Trump. Gill’s wife, Kristina, announced her husband’s death in a statement.

“His sudden departure has left a void in our lives that can never be filled,” Kristina Gill said, calling Mike Gill “not only a devoted husband and father but also a cherished son, brother, and friend.”

Per NBC News:

Gill was dedicated to improving others’ lives, being an active member of his church, befriending and mentoring co-workers, serving on the District of Columbia Board of Elections and coaching his daughter’s soccer team, Kristina Gill said. Gill worked as senior vice president of capital markets with the Housing Policy Council, according to his biography on the council’s website. In a statement, the group called Gill’s death a “huge loss.” Erica Richardson, a spokesperson for the Gill family, shared the news of the shooting on Wednesday. In a statement, Washington’s Metropolitan Police Department said the violence began Monday afternoon when an unidentified person got into a car and shot a male driver before running away. Gill’s family said he was the man who was shot.