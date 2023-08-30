Former Vermont School Bus Driver Sentenced in Sexual Abuse Case

A former bus driver in Burlington, Vermont, was sentenced to up to 15 years in prison after pleading guilty to sexually assaulting young boys.

Jerry Normandin, 63, pleaded guilty to two counts of lewd and lascivious conduct with a child and must serve at least three years behind bars.

The case centered around two boys, as prosecutors said Normandin sexually assaulted a boy younger than 13-years old multiple times both at his home and while driving a school van in the mid-2000s. Several years later, he sexually abused a 15-year old boy with developmental disabilities, prosecutors added.

Both boys later suffered from depression and even suicidal thoughts, victim impact statements revealed.

“I cannot imagine what this has done to him and what this will continue to do to him. You have a lifetime sex offender registration requirement but this thing that you did to both of these people is going to be carried with them for the rest of their lives,” Vt. Superior Court Judge Alison Sheppard Arms said.

One of the victims also spoke at the sentencing.

“That’s why I’m here in person. I wasn’t going to come today. I am only here just to forgive him for what he’s done,” the victim said. “I don’t have any objections to the new agreement, although I do wish he was incarcerated for longer.”

Normandin will spend the rest of his life on the sex offender registry list.

“I’m extremely sorry for what has happened,” he said, via WCAX. “I’m just anxious to serve my sentence and get on with my life.”

The South Burlington School District placed Normandin on administrative leave upon his arrest and said they perform all legal background checks required by public and independent schools in Vermont.

At the time of the sentencing, Normandin already had been incarcerated on an unrelated charge.

