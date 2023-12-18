Former Wisconsin Basketball Player Dead at 22

Walt McGrory, who played college basketball at the University of Wisconsin, has died after a battle with osteosarcoma, an aggressive form of bone cancer. He was just 22.

Videos by Rare

OutKick relays:

The Minnesota native was a dominant high school player coming out of Edina before joining the Badgers in 2017. While McGrory saw limited playing time during his four seasons in Madison, he was known around the program for his infectious personality and being a great locker room guy. The guard was part of Wisconsin’s 2020 Big Ten title team. Now, he’s passed away in his early 20s after a two year battle with an incredibly rare and brutal form of cancer. McGrory posted back in August that he had surgery to remove tumors growing on his left lung.

Several of McGrory’s teammates went to visit him recently, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported.

“Head coach Greg Gard took time after UW’s victory over Robert Morris on Nov. 17 to ask fans to think of McGrory, whose condition was deteriorating,” the outlet added.

“I first want to start out with something that’s way bigger than tonight’s game, the game of basketball itself,” Gard said that night. “For Badger Nation, those that are out there tuning in, whatever your philosophical, spiritual mode is that you do, if you could send some good thoughts and prayers to Walt McGrory’s way …

“nd Walt, if you are listening or watching with your family, just to let you know we love you here in Madison and are thinking about you and praying for you.”