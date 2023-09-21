Four Dallas Police Officers Injured After Being Hit by Car

Four Dallas police officers were taken to the hospital after being hit by a car that smashed through a barricade as they responded to a report of a shooting.

The officers are expected to be OK.

The incident happened when police arrived at the scene of a reported domestic disturbance and barricaded the street around the scene. That’s when a driver plowed into a patrol car, injuring the officer inside. The marked car then hit three other officers, who were believed to be standing nearby.

Dallas police officers arrived on the scene of a shooting before several were hit by a vehicle that had nothing to do with the original crime. (NBC5)

Police said the car that caused the accident was not connected to the disturbance call. That driver fled the scene but was eventually captured by police.

The officers involved were taken to Parkland Memorial Hospital and were listed in stable condition, police said.

Very busy scene in NW Dallas. DPD responded to a domestic disturbance/shooting. While working that scene, a vehicle plowed through the barricade, hitting units and officers. 4 cops injured and taken to Parkland, expected to be OK. Suspects from both investigations in custody. pic.twitter.com/nG5HGkGJk2 — Alanna Quillen (@AlannaNBC5) September 14, 2023

Meanwhile, police found that a man had been shot in the leg at the domestic disturbance scene — which, again, is why they were there in the first place. The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital in stable condition. The suspect from the original shooting call was also taken into custody.

Per NBC 5, the incident took place in the 3100 block of Community Drive near Dallas Love Field.

Police investigate the scene of domestic shooting and accident in Dallas. (NC5)