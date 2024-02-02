Four Killed After Stolen Car Soars Off Highway Overpass, Explodes During Police Chase

Four people were killed after the stolen car in which they were riding drove off a highway overpass in Dallas and burst into flames, authorities said.

Videos by Rare

Police were in pursuit of the vehicle at the time of the accident, which was shown via dashcam footage. The chase began in Irving, Texas, before its tragic end about 12 miles later near downtown Dallas.

Please see the attached media release and dashcam video in reference to the vehicle theft and police pursuit that occurred this morning. pic.twitter.com/bkk39zbUcl — Irving Police Dept. (@IrvingPD) February 1, 2024

According to NBC 5 News:

“Irving Police said officers spotted a stolen vehicle at about 2 a.m. and tried to stop the driver along the 3200 block of North Belt Line Road. Police said the driver refused to stop, instead leading officers on a chase into the Dallas city limits.

“The four people killed in the crash were identified as Sabria Lacey, DeAvion Aubert, Robert Gowans Jr., and Anthony Lisbon. They were all in their early 20s.”

Four suspects were killed as a result of a police chase that started in Irving, Texas. (NBCDFW)

Irving Police highlighted the stolen vehicle’s location on the Woodall Rodgers overpass, just before the car soared off the overpass and erupted into flames near the Continental Avenue exit.

Irving Police Spokesman Anthony Alexander called the whole thing a tragedy.

“The Irving Police Department is allowed to pursue stolen vehicles,” he said, via NBC 5. “Our officers are required to keep in mind the situation as they are in pursuit of a stolen vehicle. I will say that time goes fast. It seems like it goes fast in a pursuit. It’s their job to make sure they’re being safe at all times.”

An edited dashcam video showed the suspect vehicle going off the overpass. (NBCDFW)