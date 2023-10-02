Four Suspects Die in Fiery Crash After Fleeing Police in Stolen SUV

Four people are dead as the result of a fiery crash involving a stolen SUV in Mitchellville, Maryland.

All four of those who died were riding in the stolen vehicle that was fleeing from police at the time of the accident.

Authorities were unable to immediately identify the ages or genders of the victims due to the severity of their burns.

Police said they were originally attempting to pull over a Kia Sorento for expired temporary tags. That’s when it took off.

Eventually, officers “disengaged” in the chase because they had lost site of the high-speeding vehicle, a statement from the department said.

But less than five minutes later, a witness saw the driver of the Kia ride onto a shoulder in an effort to pass another vehicle. Instead, the Kia spun out of control and slammed into a tree in Mitchellville. The Kia then caught fire.

Investigators later learned the Kia had been taken in an armed carjacking earlier in the day, the statement said.

Per WBAL:

The Maryland Attorney General’s Office determined the incident did not meet the parameters of an officer-involved fatality, according to the news release. The crash site was over 2 miles from the attempted traffic stop.

Mitchellville is about a 30-minute drive south of Baltimore and about 24 minutes from Washington, D.C.