Four Teens Arrested After Fight and Shooting at Texas Mall

Four teenagers have been arrested in connection with a shooting at the Parks Mall in Arlington, Texas, police said.

Authorities said two groups of people got into a fight and shots were fired, forcing shoppers to evacuate the mall. Two people were injured but are expected to be OK.

An aerial view of police at the Parks Mall in Arlington, Texas, following a shooting. (WFAA)

Three of the people arrested reportedly got into an argument over a fourth individual’s girlfriend before the shooting occurred, police said.

WFAA News reports:

“Their interaction became physical as the four teenagers were riding the mall escalator near the ice skating rink located on the mall’s first level, according to police. During that altercation, police said, one of the individuals pulled out a handgun, pointed it at the opposing group, and hit one of them with the weapon — but did not appear to fire any bullets.

“But, police said, the gun was then accidentally dropped on the ground, leading one of the other individuals to pick up the weapon and fire it at the teenager who first pulled it out.

“That teenager, identified by police as 17-year-old Careco Harris, was struck in the arm by the gunfire, according to a press release sent out by APD. A 38-year-old woman nearby the altercation but otherwise not involved in it was also struck in the leg by the gunshots, police said.

“Both suffered non-life-threatening injuries, APD said.”

The mall later re-opened with additional police presence, officials added.

Fire and rescue personnel arrive at the scene of a mall shooting. (WFAA)