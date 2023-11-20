Four Teens Facing Second-Degree Murder Charges After Carjacking of Elderly Woman

Four teenagers in New Orleans have been charged as adults and are facing second-degree murder charges in connection with a car-jacking that resulted in the death of an elderly woman.

Videos by Rare

Briniyah Baker, 17, Lenyra Theophile, 16, John Honore, 18, and Mar’Qel Curtis (age not given) could receive a sentence of life in prison if convicted. They allegedly killed Linda Frickey, 73, while attempting to steal her vehicle.

The accused are seen walking near a carjacked vehicle belonging to Linda Frickey. (WVUE)

Frickey died from blunt force injuries after she was carjacked on Bienville Street.

Three of the four teenagers involved — Baker, Theopile and Curtis — have pleaded guilty to a charge of attempted manslaughter. Honore was not included in the guilty plea.

Linda Frickey, 73, died as the result of a carjacking in New Orleans. (WVUE)

Currently, all four are on trial for an incident that took place more than a year ago. Monday served as the first day of the trial.

The teens are accused of carjacking Frickey and dragging her to her death.

The attorney for Linda Frickey’s family released a statement on the tragedy. (WVUE)