Four Teens Killed After Vehicle Clocked at 104 mph Crashes

Four teenagers were killed when a car in which they were traveling crashed in Johnston County, North Carolina, according to the state’s highway patrol.

Videos by Rare

The tragedy occurred just after 2:30 a.m. Monday, with the crash shutting down a portion of I-95 at marker 93 on Brogdon Road, troopers said.

Just before the accident, police radar reportedly showed they were traveling at 104 mph.

Investigators said a stat trooper had been in the median when the car whizzed by and attempted to catch up. He had not initiated a traffic stop or pursuit, the state patrol said.

Alan Lee Lockamy, 17, has been identified as the driver of the vehicle. (CBS 17/Screengrab)

WNCN News reported details of the crash:

“Troopers said before following the speeding vehicle, the driver attempted to exit the ramp at the 93-mile marker when it traveled off the road to the left colliding with several trees.

“The driver and the front seat passenger were entrapped in the vehicle while the back seat passengers were ejected from the vehicle.

“The driver has been identified as 17-year-old Alan Lee Lockamy.

“Freddy Seras, 17, was a passenger in the front seat while Semaj Lejai Williams, 16, and Christopher Wayne Jackson, 17, were in the back seat, troopers said.”