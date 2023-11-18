Four-Time NBA All-Star Dies at 89

Four-time NBA All-Star Johnny Green passed away this week in Huntington, New York, at the age of 89.

Johnny Green was a star player for the New York Knicks from 1959 to 1965 and appeared in four All-Star games.

When Green graduated high school, he was still under six feet tall and had not played basketball. It wasn’t until he was twenty years old that Johnny grew to a staggering 6’5″ while serving in the U.S. Marines during the Korean War, where he discovered his passion for basketball.

After serving in the Marines, Johnny attended Michigan State University, where he became the third highest scoring player in school history, second in Big Ten rebounding, and won two Big Ten titles.

He played from Michigan State from 1955-59 after serving in the Marines during the Korean War. Green is one of three Spartan men — along with Draymond Green and Greg Kelser — to reach 1,000 career points and rebounds https://www.freep.com/story/sports/college/michigan-state/spartans/2023/11/17/michigan-state-basketball-legend-jumpin-johnny-green-dies-at-89/71620234007/

After being drafted by the Knicks in his rookie season in the NBA, Green made the All-Star team three out of the next four years, earning himself the nickname “Jumpin’ Johnny.”

Green entered the 1959 NBA draft after his time at MSU was done and was drafted sixth overall by the New York Knicks. He was a four-time All-Star over his 14-year NBA career, primarily spent with the Knicks before playing for four other teams. He finished with a career average of 11.6 points and 8.6 rebounds over 1,057 NBA games. https://www.freep.com/story/sports/college/michigan-state/spartans/2023/11/17/michigan-state-basketball-legend-jumpin-johnny-green-dies-at-89/71620234007/

Throughout his career, Johnny played for the Baltimore Bullets, San Diego Rockets, Philadelphia 76ers, and the Cincinnati Royals.

Rest in peace!

BALTIMORE, MD – CIRCA 1970: Johnny Green #20 of the Cincinnati Royals in action against the Baltimore Bullets during an NBA basketball game circa 1970 at the Baltimore Civic Center in Landover, Maryland. Green played for the Royal/Kings from 1969-73. (Photo by Focus on Sport/Getty Images)