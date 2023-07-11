Fox News Continues To Plummet In The Ratings

Fox News Corporation’s stock (FOXA) has been sinking faster than a backyard submersible ever since the media conglomerate fired Tucker Carlson in April.

On Monday, Wells Fargo downgraded Fox News’ stock from Equal Weight to Underweight. Analyst Steve Cahill politely said “ecosystem risks” are responsible for the rating downgrade of Fox’s stock, as he throttled down his price target on the stock from $35 to $31.

Cahill did not elaborate as to whether forcing the extinction of Tucker Carlson caused the fall, claiming that the “Fox ecosystem” was to blame. However, we assume that like all ecosystems, removing the apex predator responsible for 52% of the ratings is likely a huge contributing factor.

Since Tucker Carlson was shown the exit into the land of much greater success, viewership for the network has dropped 19% in the first six months of 2023. Math enthusiasts will note that as Carlson was actually fired on April 24th, that 19% drop was the result of only nine weeks of not having Tucker Carlson on-air.

The reasons for Carlson’s departure remain unclear, but it is said Carlson’s firing had something to do with calling a female executive the C-word, which we assume is not “compatible” or “compassionate” or “collegial.” However, this was stated by Carlson privately, and was only found out as a result of his text messages being obtained by lawyers as part of the Dominion Voting Systems defamation lawsuit. Carlson was fired on orders from Fox owner Rupert Murdoch, which will rank among the dumbest decisions made by a billionaire since a few of them decided to explore the ocean in a submarine made out of Legos.

By comparison, Tucker Carlson is barely getting by. Just kidding – the guy went on Twitter and on his first video had 15 times more viewers than Fox, CNN, and MSNBC combined.

