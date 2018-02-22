During a CNN Town Hall on Wednesday, survivors of the Stoneman Douglas High School shooting confronted Senator Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) about his pro-gun stances and the conversation got heated.





RELATED: NRA CEO Wayne LaPierre gives a firebrand speech condemning socialism and blasting the FBI

Most notably, student Cameron Kasky asked Rubio if he will stop accepting money from the National Rifle Association but the Florida lawmaker denied that request, saying “people buy into my agenda and I do support the Second Amendment.” Kasky pressed the senator saying “no more NRA money? More NRA money?” But Rubio continued to back away from idea of closing his wallet to the NRA and Kasky asked “in the name of 17 people, you cannot ask the NRA to keep their money out of your campaign?”

Cameron Kasky, who survived the school shooting: “Sen. Rubio, can you tell me right now that you will not accept a single donation from the NRA?”

Rubio: “People buy into my agenda, and I do support the Second Amendment” #StudentsStandUp https://t.co/ucmVB74g1C — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) February 22, 2018

While a lot of people supporter Kasky’s tenacity on stage, Fox News’ Todd Starnes wasn’t that impressed. The conservative commentator asked “parents, what would you do if your child lectured and ridiculed a U.S. Senator on national television?”

Parents, what would you do if your child lectured and ridiculed a U.S. Senator on national television? — toddstarnes (@toddstarnes) February 22, 2018

And, almost immediately, people weighed in–and they didn’t agree with Starnes’ views. As SPIN’s Maggie Serota so eloquently tweeted, “do not weep for Todd. He belongs to the ratio now.”

Do not weep for Todd. He belongs to The Ratio now. pic.twitter.com/iUz9Q6v0Ot — Maggie Serota (@maggieserota) February 22, 2018

Here’s a taste of some of the comments that people made to Starnes:

As a parent I would first ask, did the Senator deserve to be lectured and ridiculed? If the answer is yes, I would buy my child an ice cream sundae. https://t.co/oOszDRWaAg — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) February 22, 2018

Cheesecake factory at the minimum https://t.co/MZujD6mBug — Desus Nice (@desusnice) February 22, 2018

"Son, ridiculing Marco Rubio is how you become president." https://t.co/SnXuEXWk9B — Steven Hyden (@Steven_Hyden) February 22, 2018

This is literally the first thing that’s ever made me consider becoming a parent https://t.co/l7rKoxs9PU — Chase Mitchell (@ChaseMit) February 22, 2018

"sorry, I can't remember. did you want an Xbox or a Nintendo Switch?" https://t.co/puC1K2zOHO — JuanPa (@jpbrammer) February 22, 2018

And Starnes obviously wasn’t too pleased with the internet’s reaction to his question. The next day he wrote “a majority of parents say they support their children being disrespectful and belligerent to adults.”

CNN says their forum was not designed for extensive speeches. Anyone who watched that fiasco knows that is #FakeNews — toddstarnes (@toddstarnes) February 22, 2018

As for Cameron Kasky, the student who confronted Rubio, he’s using his newfound popularity to be the change that he hopes to see in the world. He’s started an organization called #NeverAgain that aims at preventing the school shootings that seem to be an inevitable part of our society. The group has already organized a “March For Our Lives” in Washington DC in hopes to raise awareness about the issue of mass shooting epidemic.

(H/T – Mashable)