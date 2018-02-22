Menu
The NRA really pissed off fans of a hit NBC show with this one tweet
During a CNN Town Hall on Wednesday, survivors of the Stoneman Douglas High School shooting confronted Senator Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) about his pro-gun stances and the conversation got heated.


Most notably, student Cameron Kasky asked Rubio if he will stop accepting money from the National Rifle Association but the Florida lawmaker denied that request, saying “people buy into my agenda and I do support the Second Amendment.” Kasky pressed the senator saying “no more NRA money? More NRA money?” But Rubio continued to back away from idea of closing his wallet to the NRA and Kasky asked “in the name of 17 people, you cannot ask the NRA to keep their money out of your campaign?”

While a lot of people supporter Kasky’s tenacity on stage, Fox News’ Todd Starnes wasn’t that impressed. The conservative commentator asked “parents, what would you do if your child lectured and ridiculed a U.S. Senator on national television?”

And, almost immediately, people weighed in–and they didn’t agree with Starnes’ views. As SPIN’s Maggie Serota so eloquently tweeted, “do not weep for Todd. He belongs to the ratio now.”

Here’s a taste of some of the comments that people made to Starnes:

And Starnes obviously wasn’t too pleased with the internet’s reaction to his question. The next day he wrote “a majority of parents say they support their children being disrespectful and belligerent to adults.”

As for Cameron Kasky, the student who confronted Rubio, he’s using his newfound popularity to be the change that he hopes to see in the world. He’s started an organization called #NeverAgain that aims at preventing the school shootings that seem to be an inevitable part of our society. The group has already organized a “March For Our Lives” in Washington DC in hopes to raise awareness about the issue of mass shooting epidemic.

