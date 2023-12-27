Fox News Radio Host Dead at 33

Matt Napolitano, an anchor and reporter for Fox News Radio, has died after a short illness, his family said. He was just 33.

Napolitano’s husband made the announcement on X, formerly Twitter, via the New York Post.

“With a heavy heart I have to share that my husband @MattNapolitano passed away yesterday morning,” wrote Ricky Whitcomb. “He loved his job and he loved bringing the news to your radios and televisions.”

The Post reports:

Napolitano was hired by Fox News in 2015, when he started writing for its SiriusXM channel titled “Fox News Headlines 24/7.” He then became a sports reporter for the network as well as a contributor for Fox Business shows such as Neil Cavuto’s “Cavuto Coast to Coast.” Fox News CEO Suzanne Scott paid tribute to Napolitano in a memo to staffers. “Matt did everything from anchoring to writing and producing for our audio platforms and loved being able to work in the journalism field that he trained for his entire life,” Scott wrote in the memo. Napolitano was an avid “Jeopardy!” fan. He achieved his lifelong dream of appearing on the show as a contestant in 2020, according to Variety. He also appeared on “Wheel of Fortune” in 2016, advancing to the bonus round.

Fox News Radio anchor and reporter Matt Napolitano died on Dec. 23. (Fox News Digital)

