Fox News Settles with Ex-Tucker Carlson Producer for $12 Million

You can do a lot with $12 million. You can retire and travel the world. You can send your kids to college, and med school if they want, maybe even pay for them to drop out of med school and live as artists. You can live wherever you please and buy expensive cars you never drive because you’re now so avant-garde, you feel inclined to show the little people you still prefer taking public transportation. It’s a lot of money.

Videos by Rare

But to get $12 million, most of us have to put a plan together to earn it. For former Fox News producer Abby Grossberg, her plan was ingeniously simple: she just waited for Fox News to fire her illegally and settle out of court.

For Grossman, her journey to financial success began in March when she claimed Fox retaliated by terminating her days after she filed two lawsuits against the media giant. In one lawsuit, Grossman, who was a producer for Tucker Carlson, claims she was “coerced and impermissibly coached” by Fox News lawyers to give misleading testimony as the network prepared to defend themselves against Dominion Voting System’s defamation lawsuit.

READ OUR FULL ARTICLE HERE

In her second lawsuit filed in March, Grossman claims she was forced to work in an environment that “subjugates women based on vile sexist stereotypes, typecasts religious minorities and belittles their traditions, and demonstrates little to no regard for those suffering from mental illness.” Grossman again specified that this occurred while at Fox News, because honestly she could have just been describing the entire mainstream media.

After Ms. Grossman was fired days after her lawsuits were filed, Fox News appears to have used the time-honored employer legal defense of “hope nobody notices we retaliated and blame everything on the employee.” Fox News’ counterclaims against Grossman include she was fired for a negative performance review and that the former producer had threatened to reveal privileged attorney-client information.

Ms. Grossman’s lawsuits are just one in a string of continuing legal problems that began in the wake of the Dominion Voting Systems defamation lawsuit. Fox News still has a $2.7 billion claim against them in the Smartmatic voting systems defamation case.