Fox Streaming Service Completely Destroyed After Tucker Carlson Departure: ‘Fox Nation Is Basically Over’

Fox News made a terrible decision to part ways with their most popular host, Tucker Carlson, just weeks ago.

Since his departure, ‘Fox Nation’, the streaming service that once included Tucker’s podcast and other programs is reportedly ‘basically over’.

The Daily Beast reports that Fox has started cutting staff at the streaming platform. That report reads…

The future of the Murdoch empire’s big bet on streaming is under a cloud, as the conservative cable giant began cutting staff at Fox Nation last month, coinciding with post-Dominion layoffs across Fox News Media, multiple people familiar with the situation told Confider. Fox Nation became especially vulnerable after Fox fired Tucker Carlson just days after reaching a $787.5-million settlement with Dominion Voting Systems, costing the OTT streamer its top original content producer and arguably biggest draw for subscribers. “Fox Nation is basically over without Tucker,” one network insider told us. “They’re not shutting it down, and probably never will, but they’re really cutting it back.” https://www.thedailybeast.com/fox-nation-fail-murdochs-big-bet-on-streaming-flounders

Ratings for the on-air version of Fox News just continue to plummet after they parted ways with Carlson. Deadline reports on those failing ratings…

The month of May was the first full month without cable news’ top primetime host, Tucker Carlson, and it showed. Fox News continued to top primetime and total day viewers, but the margins have narrowed considerably with MSNBC, which was the only major cable news network to see viewership gains. Fox News averaged 1.42 million viewers in primetime, a 37% drop from the same month a year ago. MSNBC averaged 1.16 million viewers, an increase of 14% from May, 2022. CNN averaged 494,000, a drop of 25%. In the 25-54 demo, Fox News averaged 135,000, down 62% from a year ago. MSNBC averaged 120,000, up 14%, while CNN posted 113,000, down 25%. In total day, Fox News averaged 1.09 million viewers, down 25%, while MSNBC posted 736,000, up 16% and CNN fell 17% to 416,000. In the 25-54 demo, Fox News topped with 126,000, down 45%, while MSNBC averaged 85,000, up 21%. CNN posted 84,000, down 21%. https://deadline.com/2023/05/fox-news-tucker-carlson-may-ratings-1235383937/