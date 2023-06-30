France Ravaged By Riots After Police-Involved Shooting, Over 800 People Arrested

The shooting death of a teenager at the hands of French police on Tuesday has ignited a third straight night of violent protests across France. Almost 900 people have been arrested since last Tuesday when 17-year old Nahel (who is only being identified by his first name) was shot at point-blank range by Parisian police during a traffic stop.

Nahel was shot by the officer as he attempted to drive away from the scene. The officer responsible for the shooting has not been named, in accordance with French law, and has been charged with voluntary manslaughter

The death of Nahel, who was Algerian and a Muslim, has sparked violence largely from that community, with some considering the violence largely the work of Muslim extremists.

‘Allahu akbar. We are not scared, we’re Muslims—proud Muslims. If they try to kill us, we will kill them back. We are allowed, it is written in the Quran.’

Shouts of “justice for Nahel” have been accompanied by hundreds of vehicles and an estimated 500 government buildings being set on fire.

In the Paris suburb of Nanterre, Nahel’s home city, 6,000 people took to the streets to protest against the shooting and a bank was set on fire. A police station in the Pyrenees region and a library in the southern city of Marseille. Across the afflicted cities, protestors have set up barricades and hundreds of protestors and police have been injured. Public transportation has been largely brought to a halt.

France has deployed special riot police in an attempt to quell the riots. Tear gas used by police has been met by Molotov cocktails and fireworks launched at police by protestors. French President Emmanuel Macron has cut short a trip to Belgium to address the riots, holding crisis meetings both Thursday and Friday.

The incident has gained more international notoriety as word of the shooting has spread out of France. The Algerian Foreign Ministry has extended its condolences to Nahel’s family, and issued a statement to the French government that it expected France would “carry out their duty to protect, assure peace of mind and security which Algerian nationals are entitled to in their host country.”