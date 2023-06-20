“Friends” and “Frasier” Star Dead At 85

Paxton Whitehead, an actor who portrayed the boss of Rachel in the series ‘Friends’, has reportedly died at the age of 85. Whitehead also acted on Broadway, and played a role in the television show ‘Frasier’.

Videos by Rare

READ THE FULL ARTICLE HERE

Whitehead’s son, Charles Whitehead, reported the news of his father’s passing to the Hollywood Reporter today.

People reports on his death…

Paxton Whitehead, a Tony Award nominee who appeared in Mad About You, The West Wing, and Friends, has died at the age of 85. The Britsh actor died Friday in a hospital in Arlington, Virginia, his son Charles Whitehead confirmed toThe Hollywood Reporter on Tuesday morning. The cause of death was not revealed. Friends fans will recognize Whitehead from his cameo as Rachel’s boss at Bloomingdales in season four in 1998. Whitehead, who began his career in theater, also appeared in hit ‘90s shows Frasier and Ellen. According to IMDB, his last TV appearance was in the 2011 TV film The Importance of Being Earnest. … Born in Kent, England, Whitehead’s successful career began after he was signed by the Royal Shakespeare Company in London at age 21 in 1958He made his debut on Broadway four years later in Ronald Miller’s play The Affair and earned a Tony nomination in 1981 for his performance as Pellinore in the 1980 adaptation of Lerner & Loewe’s Camelot, which he starred in with Richard Burton. https://people.com/paxton-whitehead-tony-nominee-friends-dead-85-7549976

See a tribute to Whitehead from a fellow actor below…

I've just heard that my beloved friend Paxton Whitehead has died, on Friday the 16th. We first worked together in "My Fair Lady" in 1964, and the last time was in "Importance of Being Earnest" in 2010 — friends for 59 years. I loved him so. Heartbroken.💔 pic.twitter.com/jWuGUiKAXZ — Dana Ivey (@hekasia) June 18, 2023

Whitehead surely will be missed. His acting brought millions of people joy. May he rest in peace.