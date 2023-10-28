‘Friends’ Star Dead At 54

Matthew Perry, a legendary actor who portrayed Chandler Bing on hit television show Friends has reportedly died at the age of 54 from allegedly drowning at his home in the Los Angeles area on Saturday, October 28th.

Videos by Rare

Perry was reportedly found unresponsive in his jacuzzi. No drugs were found on the scene. People reports on his death…

Matthew Perry has reportedly died. He was 54. The actor, who was best known for playing Chandler Bing on Friends, was found dead at a Los Angeles-area home on Saturday, TMZ reported, citing law enforcement sources. Law enforcement sources also confirmed Perry’s death to the Los Angeles Times. The outlet reported that Perry was found in a jacuzzi at the home, and no drugs were found at the scene. A spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department told PEOPLE that officers responded to a call at Perry’s address regarding the death of a male in his 50s, but would not confirm the deceased’s identity. TMZ was also told that there was no foul play involved, and their sources said first-responders were called to the residence for cardiac arrest. Representatives for Perry did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment. https://people.com/matthew-perry-dead-at-54-7501992