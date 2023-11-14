‘Friends’-Themed Coffee Shop Opens in Boston

A coffee shop where you can meet your friends is opening in Boston. Or perhaps better yet, you can feel like you’re on the set of the 1990s smash hit sitcom Friends.

Videos by Rare

“Here’s some news to brighten your day. The eagerly awaited Central Perk Coffeehouse is set to open its doors at 7 a.m.,” Central Perk wrote in a Facebook post.

Yes, fans of Friends will definitely recognize the background here.

“Our mission was to reimagine Central Perk as it would look and serve as a gathering spot for friends today, not to recreate the actual set. The space conveys the ‘Central Perk state-of-mind,’ a place where people make memories — fall in love, commiserate, tell secrets, and share laughter,” said Glen Coben, Founder and Principal Designer, Glen & Company, per Boston 25 News.

Of course, you don’t have to be a fan of the TV show. You just should have some friends of your own.

A bag of coffee available from Central Perk. (Facebook)

“Central Perk was far more than just a coffee shop; it stands as a living testament to the enduring legacy and adoration that fans hold for FRIENDS,” said Peter van Roden, SVP, Warner Bros. Discovery Global Themed Entertainment, via Boston 25 News. “Central Perk Coffeehouse perfectly balances the modern and nostalgic, providing a contemporary atmosphere, complemented by food and beverage offerings that celebrate the iconic series. We are beyond thrilled to welcome fans from around the world to Boston, where they can savor a delicious cup of coffee and create new and lasting memories with their friends.”

The coffeehouse was expected to open in October, but was delayed following the unexpected death of Friends star Matthew Perry.



Boston 25 News relayed: “Central Perk is located at 205 Newbury Street and will be open seven days a week from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. In the coming weeks, the coffeehouse will extend its hours of operation and introduce a selection of beer, wine, and cordials including a creative twist on espresso martinis.”