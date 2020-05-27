Four Minneapolis police officers are under investigation following a fatal encounter between police and an unarmed 46-year-old black man who was pinned down by the neck. According to Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo, the four officers are now “former employees” and have been terminated.
The video, which has gained several social media views, shows a man, George Floyd, verbally groaning and repeatedly saying “I can’t breathe” to the white police officer. Several are relating the incident to that of Eric Garner, a black man who died after being arrested in New York City back in 2014.
The encounter between the officers and Floyd occurred when police were called to the 3700 block of Chicago Avenue South to report a man attempting to use forged documents at Cup Foods. That’s when officers found Floyd in a car at the scene and appeared to be intoxicated. Law enforcement officers quickly ordered the man to get out of the car. According to a police spokesman, John Elder, when Floyd got out of the vehicle he physically resisted officers. He noted, “Officers were able to get the suspect into handcuffs and officers noticed that the man was going into medical distress.”
Minutes after his arrest, an ambulance took Floyd to Hennepin Healthcare where he, unfortunately, died due to his injuries. After his death, the viral 9-minute video shows a white officer pressing his knee to Floyd’s neck near his squad car. While lying down on the road, Floyd is repeatedly saying he can breathe as one by bystander tells a white officer, “He’s not even resisting arrest right now, bro. You’re f—ing stopping his breathing right now, you think that’s cool?”
Five minutes later, Floyd stops moving and appears to be unconscious. The crowd is then heard begging the Minneapolis officers to check for Floyd’s pulse but the officer does not lift his knee until medical personnel arrives. The FBI stated it will investigate the Minneapolis incident, which took place Monday, May 25th. According to Minnesota police, the 46-year-old, who was a security guard at a restaurant, died after a “medical incident” occurred in a police interaction.
Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey conducted the press conference saying Floyd’s death was “completely and utterly messed up.” Through a tweet Former Vice President Joe Biden also reacted to the death, saying the man deserved better and Floyd’s family deserves justice. Minnesota is now calling for the officers involved to be held accountable for their actions.
Rep. Ilhan Omar Who represents Indianapolis, called the Department of Justice to investigate the incident immediately. Through a statement, she stated, “it is sickening to watch as black man be killed while helplessly begging for help.” Lt. Governor Peggy Flanagan and Governor Tim Walz also reacted to the video, calling it disturbing and demanded justice.
Officials from the FBI Minneapolis division released a statement, stating the “investigation will focus on whether the Minneapolis Police Department officers involved willfully deprived the individual of a right or privilege protected by the Constitution or laws of the United States.”