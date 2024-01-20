Earlier this week on X, former House representative George Santos revealed the story behind his weight loss journey. In his post he begins by saying he is: “Pulling the curtain back on my Ozempic experience.”

Pulling back the curtain, George Santos explained that before taking the drug he began at 358 pounds. It was at this point, in 2022, that Santos explained that he was ready to get healthier, to make some serious life changes, and lose some weight.

After making this decision, he went and consulted his doctor who then prescribed him Ozempic. Ozempic was originally designed for patients with diabetes. Ozempic uses the drug known as Semaglutide, which has proven to be an effective weight loss drug, even though that was not its original purpose.

George Santos Reveals Dramatic 110 Pound Weight Loss

January of 2022 I weighed in at 358lbs

I decided I needed to change my life and engaged a Dr who put me on a Ozempic regiment. By Election Day November 2022 I weighed in at 248lbs marking a 110lbs weight loss.



My journey… pic.twitter.com/kiAWKC4QNO — George Santos (@MrSantosNY) January 16, 2024

George Santos explained some of his side effects which mostly revolved around being nauseated. This Nausea though was easily treatable. By the end of the post he recommended that everyone who is struggling with their weight to “take back control of your health” and look into this drug.

All in all, George Santos ended up dropping 110 pounds. That’s impressive.

While Ozempic has worked for some folks, the same Semaglutide drug is starting to be administered through “Weight Drops.” These Weight Drops utilize the same drug, with the same if not better results, but without having to use a needle. Weight Drops come in liquid form and can be found for cheaper than Ozempic.

George Santos went on to explain how he stopped taking the drug for most of 2023, and generally lived an unhealthy lifestyle amid all of his political troubles. Now, in 2024, Santos is back on it and has lost 7 pounds already.