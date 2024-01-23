Georgia Man Arrested for Punching, Slapping Daughter After She Lost Wrestling Match

The father of a young female wrestler was arrested after he allegedly punched and slapped the girl after she lost a junior high wrestling match.

The incident reportedly took place at Cherokee Bluff Middle School in Hall County, Georgia. Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of a man punching and slapping a female child.

Steven Mathue Slaton, 38, allegedly became angry with his daughter after she failed to win her match and also picked her up by the ears, lifting the girl over his head, a preliminary investigation revealed, via Fox 5 Atlanta.

Slaton was promptly charged with felony cruelty to children in the first degree. He reportedly posted $11,200 bond and has since been released from jail.

His daughter was not physically injured, sheriff’s officials said.

According to Fox 5 Atlanta:

“The victim is not a student in the Hall County School District. She and her family had traveled to Hall County for the youth wrestling event. The event was not sponsored by the school district.”

