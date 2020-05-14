There’s no doubt that the COVID-19 pandemic has truly brought out the absolute worst in people. And weirdly enough, as more stories of coronavirus-caused tantrums being thrown in fast food restaurants surface, you would think you had seen or heard it all. Well, if you have heard a story like this one already, then God bless your soul.

This Taco Bell had no idea what was coming for it. Choosing whether the coronavirus is the reason behind what drove this lady mad or why she suddenly felt so inclined to do such a thing is beyond me. With that being said, police in Augusta, Georgia, are looking for a clearly angry woman who threw a bottle of bodily fluids through a Taco Bell drive-thru window.

Authorities in Georgia are searching for a woman accused of tossing a bottle of bodily fluids through a fast-food drive-thru window. https://t.co/9gj2wor0PQ — WDTN (@WDTN) May 14, 2020

Richmond County Sheriff’s Office was called to a local Taco Bell on Peach Orchard Road, only to be informed that this Georgia woman has thrown a bottle of urine and feces through the window. With a man driving a silver sedan with what looks like possible South Carolina tags, this crazy lady, wearing a white tank top, reportedly leaned out of the rear passenger window to squeeze out the bodily wastes at the Taco Bell drive-thru before allegedly throwing the bottle inside.

According to the Augusta Chronicle, when an employee opened the drive-thru window, the lady squeezed the contents of the bottle at him before completely throwing the bottle inside. Another employee reported that some of the bottle contents got on him too, and the Taco Bell closed two hours earlier due to the contamination.

Now, it’s not exactly clear why the lady and her sidekick did this, but it’s still safe to say that COVID-19 is exposing people’s worst sides. I don’t know what would drive me to bottle up my or anyone else’s bodily fluids to throw at someone else, but maybe I’m biased on how I would act on my tantrums. Although, I don’t know many other people who would do that either.