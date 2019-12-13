Menu
Democrats Vote Obama a Better President Than Washington Read this Next

Democrats Vote Obama a Better President Than Washington
Advertisement
Illegally Passing A Stopped School Bus Could Mean Losing Your License

A fourth-grader who was hit by a school bus in Maryland has died.

The girl, 9, got off the bus Thursday afternoon with a group of students when she was struck by the vehicle, police in Montgomery County said in a release. News outlets report the bus was making a right turn when it hit the girl in a residential area of Bethesda.

The girl was taken to a hospital where she was pronounced dead Thursday night.

Her name was not immediately released, but school officials say she was a student at Bradley Hills Elementary School. Counselors were expected to be available at the school Friday, principal Karen Caroscio said in a letter to parents, WTTG-TV reported.

The other students and the bus driver were not injured, police said. It’s unclear whether the bus driver will face charges.

Earlier this week, authorities said a 4-year-old girl in Glen Arm, Maryland, was briefly dragged by a school bus after her backpack got caught in its door. That child was hospitalized with injuries that were not considered life-threatening.

Watch: Shocking Video Shows Boy Nearly Hit By Speeding Car At School Bus Stop

Author placeholder image About the author:
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Our teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. We provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
View More Articles

Stories You Might Like