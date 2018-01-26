Frustrated by our country’s school system and following his own troubled past, Florida father-of-four Derrick Grace II decided to develop his own home-school curriculum for his children, which includes real world skills such as knowledge about cryptocurrency and learning how to handle firearms.





“I’m not a huge fan of the school system state-wide, or on a national level. I think they do a whole lot to dilute the mental progression of our children,” he said, adding that he feel it’s important for parents to “take it into our hands.”

While online videos of his children loading and unloading guns have sparked some controversy, Grace stands by his decision to educate his kids about guns at a young age.

“[My] curriculum includes guns because violence can take place anywhere in the world at any given moment,” he said. “I’m a firm believer that if you have guns in your house, an educated mind is far greater than a wondering mind.”

Both his son Derrick Jr, 9, and daughter Derrica, 6, are fully versed when it comes to handling Glocks, Mac 11s and even an Uzi. While they usually practice with empty magazines, their father has made sure to bring them along to the shooting range to experience firing actual rounds. All of his teaching has had a clear effect on his kids’ development.

RELATED: Hero dad quickly takes out a failed robber who threatened his kids while they were out to dinner

“If somebody was trying to kill me or if somebody is trying to kill my father, or my mom, or my sisters, anybody that’s my family members, [I would] shoot them,” little Derrica, who has a “lucky bullet” displayed in her bedroom, said. “If somebody broke into my house I’d shoot them.”

Despite the backlash he’s faced, Grace has built a business with his “Unlearn and Relearn” curriculum, which is available for purchase and is centered around “self-love, self-education, self-awareness, and self-reliance,” elements he says are “key to live a mentally free and fruitful life.”

“For anybody that said [you shouldn’t give kids guns] I would tell them just, look at America. I don’t watch the news, but social media tells me enough of what’s going on out here and it’s just too many random acts of violence,” he said. “People could literally be like, ‘I’m gonna get a Cuban sandwich’ and never come back home because somebody was just like, ‘I’m gonna randomly shoot up this sandwich shop.’ People are doing the most weirdest things, they’re shooting up Walmarts, they’re shooting up movie theaters, eateries. You can literally just go grab a soda and get shot in America.”

RELATED: Intruders jumped an 85-year-old man in his own house, and but he was ready to defend himself