During the first State of the Union address of President Trump’s administration, a very special guest was recognized before the American people.

Trump called out Preston Sharp, 12, of California. The Redding preteen, the president explained, sought to make a difference when he noticed that not every veteran’s grave was decorated with an American flag.





Because of this, Sharp created a GoFundMe campaign so that he could place a flag and flowers at veterans’ graves that contained neither.

President Trump recognizes Preston Sharp, a 12-year-old California boy who started a movement to place flags at the graves of military members https://t.co/y6lwCGkviu #SOTU pic.twitter.com/5VNC11FulT — CNN (@CNN) January 31, 2018

According to CBS News, Sharp first saw the need when he visited the grave of his grandfather. When he complained to his mother about the lack of flags, she told him, “Son, if you’re going to complain about something, you have to do something about it or let it go.”

Sharp took the message to heart and told her, “Well, I’m going to do something about it, Mom.”

Sharp’s efforts, which have been on-going for two years, have led to flags and flowers for 23,000 graves. It was noted that Sharp dedicates time to the project every week, despite the weather and other factors.

“They were out there in the rain doing their job, protecting us,” he added.

Cemetery staff and NCA’s Undersecretary for Memorial Affairs Randy Reeves welcomed, and volunteered alongside Preston Sharp and his family this Saturday at Annapolis National Cemetery. #PrestonSharp pic.twitter.com/hEZPOmQFOb — National Cemeteries (@VANatCemeteries) January 29, 2018

It was revealed earlier in the week that Sharp would be in attendance on Tuesday night as First Lady Melania Trump’s special guest.

