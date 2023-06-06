Grayson Chrisley Feels ‘Bitter’ About Parents Todd and Julie Chrisley’s Incarceration

Grayson Chrisley has been struggling since his parents Todd and Julie Chrisley began serving their time for financial crimes back in January.

Familial Logistics

The seventeen-year-old revealed on his sister Savannah Chrisley’s Unlocked podcast how the frequent flying to see his parents has caused him to become “bitter.”

“I struggle going back to back weeks because I’m in that mood… and then I go and start it all over again. You never really get out of it,” he shared, adding that “some days or weeks are harder than others.”

Savannah, 25, feels “renewed after going and seeing” her parents. Grayson responded “I do, but I also don’t at the same time.”

He said that the two siblings often “butt heads” when talking about going to see their parents. “It’s not that I don’t want to go, but I’m also 17,” he shared.

Savannah leveled with her younger brother, stating that “I think that’s a hard balance that we have yet to find. But then it’s also hard because there’s some weekends you don’t want to go, but then the hard part is when you don’t go, our schedules don’t align. And then you don’t see one of them for three or four weeks and then you’re struggling because you haven’t seen him for that long.”

“It’s like, you’re damned if you do, damned if you don’t,” Grayson replied.

“Which is tough because no one should ever be put in that position,” Savannah continued.

Figuring Things Out

“It’s also hard because they tell you you gotta live your life,” Grayson said of his parents. “‘You’re 17 years old. You can’t spend every weekend going.’ And then when you don’t go, you still feel bad even though they said that – even though you know they understand.”

Savannah went on to say that, “We do try to make the most of it like especially when going to see Dad… In other trips, we’ll go do something fun. We’ll go out to eat.”

“Seeing Mom’s not the hard part. Seeing Dad’s the hard part because it’s all weekend,” Grayson shared. His father is currently serving his sentence at a facility in Florida.

Grayson talked about not becoming bitter in their situation. “I don’t know if it’s possible. I don’t think it is… There is always going to be a part of you that is bitter.”

“There’s no way around it,” he continued. “It’s gonna suck for as long as they’re there.”