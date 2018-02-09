The Flagler County Jail in Florida has been known as the Green Roof Inn because, well, it has a green roof. Playing off the actual lodging establishment Red Roof Inn, the Flagler County Sheriff’s Department thought it would have a little fun.





They installed three hotel-like neon signs that light up with “GREEN ROOF INN” in green and “VACANCY” flashing in red underneath.

Very clever.

Sheriff Rick Staly is the man responsible for the nickname, which now looks like it will become a more permanent moniker for the jail.

“We have a one-star rating, and we’re working to lower that as I’m speaking,” Staly says in a video promoting the “inn” that isn’t.

Under the neon sign is a list of “ACCOMMODATIONS” that would certainly earn an inn a one-star rating: No privacy, group bathrooms and showers, no meal selection, free transportation to the courthouse or state prison, and more.

RELATED: 5 eye-opening facts about incarceration in the United States