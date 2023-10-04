Grizzly Kills Couple And Their Dog At Canada National Park

While enjoying a trip to the picturesque Banff Canadian National Park, a couple was tragically attacked and killed by a massive grizzly bear.

As reported by People, the Parks Canada Dispatch was alerted to an emergency in the area around 8:00 PM local time. Sadly, the weather did not permit a helicopter dispatch, and so a team was sent out on foot to respond to the potential crisis.

When the dispatch team arrived at the site of the alert, Red Deer River Valley, it was 1:00 AM. The Wildlife Human Attack Response Team, found two individuals and their dog, dead, mauled and killed by a grizzly bear.

Kim Titchener, who is the founder of Bear Safety and More, and was close to the couple that died shared: “It’s really just the reason why we’re seeing more attacks, which is more people heading outdoors and unfortunately not being educated on this.”

Furthermore, the Newser reported Alberta Forestry and Parks saying: “During the fall, bears are preparing for hibernation and the risk of surprise wildlife encounters increases. Bears are focused on drinking and eating as much as possible, making them less alert and less aware of their surroundings. Surprise encounters can be extremely dangerous for both bears and humans.”

When the Wildlife Human Attack Response Team found the deceased couple, the grizzly had not yet left the scene. Due to the bear’s “aggressive behavior,” the response team ‘euthanized’ the bear.

The great outdoors are fantastic, but taking the necessary precautions is a must. Our prayers and best wishes are with the families of the slain couple.