Groundbreaking Alzheimer’s Drug Gets FDA Approval

In what is good news for aging Americans, the US Food and Drug Administration approved the first-ever drug shown to slow the progression of Alzheimer’s disease and dementia.

Videos by Rare

Lecanemab, also known by its brand name Leqembi, is claimed by its manufacturers Eisei and Biogen to target the underlying biological mechanisms responsible for declines in memory and intellectual functioning. Leqembi works by removing a type of plaque that forms on neurons. This plaque, known as amyloid, slowly coats the neurons and interrupts the electrical impulses that these cells use to communicate.

Through clinical trials that accompany the traditional FDA approval process, Leqembi has been shown to slow the advance of the destructive disease in patients in the early stages of dementia and Alzheimer’s. Although the cognitive improvement over the 1,800-patient study was not much – only half a point on an 18-point scale – the results still represent the first-ever improvement among patients with a disease that has been previously deemed as progressive and irreversible.

Unfortunately, Leqembi cannot prevent Alzheimer’s disease, and the new drug is not effective for people in the late stages of those diseases.

READ OUR FULL ARTICLE HERE

Although Leqembi is groundbreaking and holds the promise of opening the door to a new class of drugs, the drug is not without its side effects. Swelling may occur in the brain, and users require infusions twice a month. The infusions itself can cause headaches and other reactions.

Alzheimer’s is a devastating disease of the brain that slowly destroys a person’s memory and ability to think. The disease is overwhelmingly common in ageing adults and can create confusion, depression, and personality changes in its victims. Ultimately, Alzheimer’s can result in the victim being unable to accomplish even the simplest life functions, such as eating. Over six million Americans are believed to suffer from the disease, which is the 7th leading cause of death in the nation. Whereas Alzheimer’s is a recognized disease, dementia is a generalized term for a decline in cognitive functioning.