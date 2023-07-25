Gynecologist Accused of Sexually Abusing Patients Sentenced to 20 Years in Prison

A gynecologist who was convicted of sexually abusing dozens of unsuspecting patients at prestigious New York hospitals has been sentenced to 20 years in prison by a federal judge.

Nine victims testified that Robert Hadden, 64, abused them during examinations that ranged from the 1980s until 2012 at hospitals such as Columbia University Irving Medical Center and New York-Presbyterian Hospital.

Hadden was given an opportunity to speak during the sentencing, which U.S. District Judge Richard M. Berman said involved “outrageous, horrific, beyond extraordinary, depraved sexual abuse.” But Hadden kept his statement brief, citing the advice of his lawyers.

“I’m very sorry for all the pain that I have caused,” Hadden said, sobbing.

Nine victims spoke at the first stage of the sentencing hearing last month.

“Robert Hadden is a sexual predator disguised in a white coat,” one woman, who spoke under the pseudonym Emily Anderson, told Berman during that hearing.

Hadden used the prestige of the hospitals where he was employed to groom patients, talking with them about their personal lives and helping them to feel comfortable, according to court testimony, via the AP.

Women who reported Robert Hadden to authorities for sexually abusing them during OB-GYN visits outside federal court in Manhattan following his conviction. From left, Adina, Liz Hall, Marissa Hoechstetter, Dayna Solomon and Robyn Bass Lavender. (Getty)

“But once he had isolated them after a chaperone or nurse left the treatment room, he fondled and probed them with gloveless fingers and sometimes orally,” the AP reported.

Judge Berman said that many of Hadden’s victims were pregnant or suffering from physical problems, and therefore trusted Hadden and assumed he was behaving properly for medical reasons.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Jane Kim added that Hadden “still has the same sexual disorders he had as he carried out his career of sexual abuse” and has not accepted responsibility for his crimes.

Per the AP: “Victims include Evelyn Yang, whose husband, Andrew Yang, ran unsuccessfully as a Democrat for president in 2020 and for New York City mayor in 2022. She said Hadden sexually assaulted her years ago when she was seven months pregnant. The Associated Press does not usually name victims of sexual assault unless they come forward publicly.”