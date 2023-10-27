Halloween Pumpkins May Be Future Superfood, Report Suggests

Before you smash that pumpkin, you may want to consider eating it. And yes, as something more than just a flavoring for a pie or your overpriced latte, hold the whipped cream, thank you very much.

According to a report from the BBC, the ol’ Jack-o-lantern is a chock full of nutrients. Not only that, but with the sometimes rocky state of farming these days, pumpkins may offer a boost to those who need to make sales, especially once people realize how nutritious they are.

As BBC wrote:

“Rich in various essential nutrients and relatively easy to grow, this hardy, drought-tolerant crop is underrated. Pumpkins offer great promise as farmers battle with water scarcity and increasingly harsh climates, local communities struggle with economic insecurity, and the the world’s population is increasingly undernourished.”

That’s not all.

“Pumpkins are an ideal plant for water insecure regions due to their tolerance of drought,” BBC added. “Given their ability to withstand less water and salinity, as well as the fact that Bangladesh farmers can make a good profit compared to other produce, they are the preferred crop to be grown in the sand bars. Researchers from Selcuk University, Turkey, are trying to develop novel varieties of pumpkins based on certain cultivars that will result in a more drought-tolerant crop.”

So again, if you want to start eating healthy, maybe put out the candle inside and give this Halloween tradition a try. And let Smashing Pumpkins just be reserved for the 1990s alternative rock band.