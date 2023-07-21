Hanging By A Thread: Zuckerberg’s ‘Threads’ Sees 70% Decrease In Users

Mark Zuckerberg, creator of Facebook, launched a new social media platform called ‘Threads’ in the beginning of July. The launch was hyped throughout the news media, as networks claimed that the platform would rival Twitter.

The creation of ‘Threads’ was an attempt by Zuckerberg to pull away traffic from Elon Musk and Twitter, as Zuckerberg and Musk have started a nasty feud.

It appears that Zuckerberg’s attempt to steal traffic from Twitter is going horribly. Reports released today claim that the number of users on ‘Threads’ has decreased 70% since its July 7th launch. Vice ran a hilarious headline about the failed app, saying, “Threads is All The Worst Parts of Twitter And Instagram in One Very Bad App”

TheWrap reports on the 70% decrease in users….

The number of daily active users on Meta’s Threads has plunged about 70% since the purported Twitter killer’s July 7 peak engagement, The Wall Street Journal reported Friday, citing estimates from market tracker Sensor Tower. The average amount of time that users spend on the Thread apps for both iPhones and Androids also decreased, to 4 minutes from 19 minutes, the report said. The app is not yet available in a desktop version. https://www.vice.com/en/article/epvp8j/threads-is-all-the-worst-parts-of-twitter-and-instagram-in-one-very-bad-app

Elon Musk is surely laughing at Mark Zuckerberg today. From the disastrous Meta World to the latest ‘Threads’ attempt, it seems that Facebook is in a rut.

Maybe Zuckerberg should stick to Facebook, it seems that it is the only product produced by his company that works.