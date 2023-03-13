Harrison Ford And Ke Huy Quan’s Emotional Reunion At The Oscars is EVERYTHING

Fans are loving this sweet sweet moment! At the Oscars on Sunday night, Everything Everywhere All at Once won Best Picture, and during the celebratory moment, a touching reunion took place. Harrison Ford, who starred alongside Ke Huy Quan in Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom, presented the final award of the evening and gave his former co-star a warm hug as he joined the rest of the cast and crew on stage.

Indiana Jones fans were gushing over the emotional moment, which brought the actors back together after almost 40 years. The reunion of the two actors on stage appeared to be a delighted for everyone, especially on Twitter.

Videos by Rare

Videos by Rare

“Oh my god, Ke Huy Quan immediately running up and hugging Harrison Ford,” one twitter user noted.

“Key Huy Quan ended the #Oscars by reuniting with Harrison Ford on stage as “Everything Everywhere” won best picture. Ford championed his “Indiana Jones” co-star Quan all awards season: “I’m so happy for him. He’s a great guy,” another stated.

A Sweet Reunion

HARRISON FORD PRESENTING AN OSCAR TO KE HUY QUAN. RIVER OF TEARS pic.twitter.com/1gq4uXPgGI — k • 🐯⚖️ (@ripleysdaya) March 13, 2023

Key Huy Quan ended the #Oscars by reuniting with Harrison Ford on stage as "Everything Everywhere" won best picture.



Ford championed his "Indiana Jones" co-star Quan all awards season: “I’m so happy for him. He’s a great guy,”



🥹🥹🥹🥹🥹🥹https://t.co/A0bKMbloAp pic.twitter.com/DTwa17C9Dp — Zack Sharf (@ZSharf) March 13, 2023

oh my god, Ke Huy Quan immediately running up and hugging Harrison Ford 😭 pic.twitter.com/Y3K5iD2VNg — Alex Zalben (@azalben) March 13, 2023

Ke Huy Quan hugging Harrison Ford on stage after EEAO won Best Picture pic.twitter.com/jyPxXZWIh7 — Gifdsports (@gifdsports) March 13, 2023

Quan was just a kid when he starred alongside the Star Wars actor in the blockbuster sequel, which was his first acting credit. Earlier that evening, Quan won Best Supporting Actor for his performance in Everything Everywhere, where he shared an emotional speech.

“My journey started on a boat. I spent a year in a refugee camp. And somehow, I ended up here on Hollywood’s biggest stage,” Quan said while accepting the award. “They say stories like these only happen in the movies. I cannot believe it’s happening to me.”

“I owe everything to the love of my life, my wife, Echo, who month after month, year after year for 20 years, told me that one day my time will come. Dreams are something you have to believe in. I almost gave up on mine. To all of you out there, please keep your dreams alive,” he added.

Following his appearance in Temple of Doom, Quan went on to star in other iconic films such as The Goonies and Encino Man in 1992, which marked one of his last major roles before his recent return to the spotlight with Everything Everywhere after a 30-year gap.

Read More: Michelle Yeoh Makes History as First Asian Woman to Win Oscar for Best Actress