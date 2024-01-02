Harvard President Resigns Amid Plagiarism Accusations, Backlash Over Testimony at Hearing

Harvard University is where you go to learn to become an expert writer — not to steal the work of others. But that is precisely what the Ivy League school’s president has been accused of, and has therefore resigned.

Videos by Rare

Claudine Gay announced her departure after plagiarism accusations and criticism over testimony at a congressional hearing where she was unable to say that calls on campus for the genocide of Jews would violate Harvard’s conduct policy. She was just months into the job.

Gay wrote a letter to the Harvard community in making her resignation official.

Per the Associated Press:

She and the presidents of MIT and the University of Pennsylvania came under fire last month for their lawyerly answers to a line of questioning from New York Rep. Elise Stefanik, who asked whether “calling for the genocide of Jews” would violate the colleges’ code of conduct. The three presidents had been called before the Republican-led House Committee on Education and the Workforce to answer accusations that universities were failing to protect Jewish students amid rising fears of antisemitism worldwide and fallout from Israel’s intensifying war in Gaza, which faces heightened criticism for the mounting Palestinian death toll. Gay said it depended on the context, adding that when “speech crosses into conduct, that violates our policies.” The answer faced swift backlash from Republican and some Democratic lawmakers as well as the White House. The hearing was parodied in the opening skit on “Saturday Night Live.” Gay later apologized, telling the The Crimson student newspaper that she got caught up in a heated exchange at the House committee hearing and failed to properly denounce threats of violence against Jewish students. “What I should have had the presence of mind to do in that moment was return to my guiding truth, which is that calls for violence against our Jewish community — threats to our Jewish students — have no place at Harvard, and will never go unchallenged,” Gay said.

Gay will resume her faculty position at Harvard, the school announced.

Claudine Gay was in her first year as president at Harvard University. (Boston 25 News)