Head-On Crash by Repeat Drunk Driving Offender Results in Mother’s Death and Children’s Injuries 

A man with a history of driving drunk has allegedly caused the death of a mother of three and injured two of her children when he drove his vehicle in the wrong direction on a highway in California.

Initial Details

According to VVNG, on the evening of May 11th, Jose Vargas, 41, was driving a 2003 Chevy Tahoe north along Highway 395 in Hesperia when he collided with a 2018 Toyota Prius traveling in the opposite direction. The Prius was driven by Lisette Villasenor, 36, with her daughter Ashley, 12, and son Daniel, 6, in the car.

Villasenor from Victorville and her children were taken to a trauma center in a hurry. She had suffered major injuries in the accident and was declared dead at the center.

Videos by Rare

Videos by Rare

The kids were taken to the hospital with mild and major injuries.

Vargas was not injured in the crash that occurred when their vehicle was traveling in the wrong direction. Vargas was initially charged with gross vehicular manslaughter and felony driving under the influence of alcohol (DUI). Later, they were also charged with murder, according to VVNG.

According to the San Bernardino County District Attorney’s Office, Vargas has various past convictions for driving while under the influence and was on probation for a felony conviction in Orange County in 2022.

In 2019, he was found guilty of a felony DUI. As a result, he was given 210 days of imprisonment and three years of probation.

Vargar received a “Watson Advisement”, which is a formal statement that an individual understands the dangers of DUIs and how they can face murder charges if someone’s killed as a result of their actions.

“If I continue to drive while under the influence of alcohol or drugs, or both, and as a result of that driving, someone is killed, I can be charged with murder,” the statements reads.

Villasenor was heading to the last day of cheer tryouts for her daughter at Cali Ontario, according to VVNG.

More Support

Victor Valley News Group

Ashley’s cheerleading team, the California Allstars, started a GoFundMe page to help the family.

“Ashley will never be able to hug her mom again. We will never scream, shout and cheer for Cali-O teams alongside our quiet and passionate cheer mom, Lisette, again,” Lynette Bowen, the page’s organizer, wrote.

“A drunk driver stole Lisette’s future with her husband Humberto and three children Ashley, Julian, and Daniel. I would like to ask everyone to please wrap their arms around our cheer family and spread love and light. If you are able, please donate as the family needs support,” it continued.