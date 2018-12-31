Menu
Old Spice Lawsuit Read this Next

Have You Been Burned by Old Spice? Deodorant Being Sued for $5 Million for Causing Chemical Burns
Advertisement
4-Year-Old Loses Parts of His Colon and Intestines After Swallowing Magnetic Toy FOX 8

A 4-year-old boy is spending the holidays in the hospital after a Christmas present he received sent him straight into surgery. According to the mother, Jennifer White, the boy had to have part of his colon and intestines removed, after ingesting parts of a popular magnetic toy.

Beck White got sick around Christmas, complaining of sharp abdominal pain. At first, the mother though her son had caught the flu due to his “mild symptoms.” It wasn’t until the boy started to vomit a very dark color liquid, that resembled coffee grounds. His mother immediately knew something was wrong, and both parents rushed the toddler to a local hospital in Appleton before he was sent to Children’s Hospital for surgery.

The x-ray showed Beck has swallowed the small magnets that were inside his toy. Not only did he swallow one, but he managed to swallow 13 of them. The boy snapped them open and ingest them without the parents knowing. The magnets inside had begun to cut holes in his intestines and his digestive system.

4-Year-Old Loses Parts of His Colon and Intestines After Swallowing Magnetic Toy
FOX 8

Naturally, as all magnets do, they were trying to get to each other through his intestines. They ultimately created holes in the lining, which doctors had to fix to avoid ruining his digestive tract. Beck is autistic, which means his parents are usually careful when buying toys for him. After the incident, the mother stated she will not bring toys with magnets into their home anymore.

Fortunately, Beck is expected to recover but will need to remain in the hospital at least a few more days. The American Academy of Pediatrics warns no high-powered magnets should be in homes with kids. If swallowed, parents should take their children to their closest emergency room as soon as possible and be treated by a medical professional to avoid a situation like this. Speedy recovery, Beck!

Watch: Toys R Us Could File for Bankruptcy This Week

Silke Jasso About the author:
Silke Jasso is a bilingual editor, writer, producer, and journalist specialized in online media. Born in Laredo Texas, her previous works include LareDOS Newspaper where she was an editor and writer and Entravision Communications where she was a Co-Anchor and Multi-Media Journalist for Fox39 News and Univision 27. She recently ...Read more
View More Articles

Rare Studio

List of things terminal cancer patients say we should all appreciate more goes viral

List of things terminal cancer patients say we should all appreciate more goes viral

Women are mistaking early signs of ovarian cancer for bloating, new study says

Women are mistaking early signs of ovarian cancer for bloating, new study says

As if this year’s flu season wasn’t bad enough, it’s now coming for your pets, too

As if this year’s flu season wasn’t bad enough, it’s now coming for your pets, too

Here’s what the “Dr. Phil” show had to say about the bombshell report accusing them of feeding addicts booze

Here’s what the “Dr. Phil” show had to say about the bombshell report accusing them of feeding addicts booze

There’s new tragedy at the nursing home where eight died during Hurricane Irma

There’s new tragedy at the nursing home where eight died during Hurricane Irma

Stories You Might Like