Hoda Kotb Says Daughter Hope Has a Long Road To Recovery After Health Scare

The Today show co-host shared an update about her daughter Hope’s health after a medical scare that occurred earlier this year.

Roads of Recovery

“Hope’s doing much, much better,” Hoda shared, “I think it’s going to be a longer road, but she is doing great.”

“[Hope] is a happy child which is the most important thing to me. She has a really supportive big sister,” she continued about her older daughter, Haley.

Hoda shared that her family is ready for the road of recovery ahead.

“We have figured out kind of a rhythm and life throws all kinds of curve balls at you,” she shared, “And it’s sort of like what do you do with it, and it’s funny because no matter what you go through if you look over to the left or over to the right, someone else is going through something much more difficult.”

“So we say count our blessings,” she continued. “Let’s move forward, let’s have a real fun summer, and let’s just keep it rolling.”

In February, Hope was hospitalized and Hoda took a break from Today. When she returned in March, she shared that Hope had had health issues and had been in the intensive care unit.

Words of Gratitude

“When your child is ill, the amount of gratitude you can have for people who helped you out,” she said during that time. “So, I’m grateful for the doctors at Weill Cornell, who were amazing, and the nurses.”

Hope’s health journey is ongoing, and Hoda is thankful for all the help the family received while her daughter was in the hospital. She even had a few words of gratitude during National Nurses Week.

“It was 3 a.m., and I was just sitting in this chair,” Kotb said on the show, “This nurse walked in and—I still remember—put her hand on my back. Didn’t even say anything. Just sat there for a minute.”