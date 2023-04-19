Influencer Says She Cut Part of Her Tongue to Become a Better Kisser

Rochelle Garett, better known by her Instagram handle Xehli G, received painful oral surgery to remove part of her tongue. She claims that the modification has vastly improved her kissing skills, among other benefits.

Garett, 22, explained that her lingual frenulum, which connects the tongue to the bottom of the mouth, was unusually short. This condition is referred to as ankyloglossia, or tongue-tie. According to the Mayo Clinic, it “restricts the tongue’s range of motion,” which can cause a host of problems.

The influencer told Jam Press (via the New York Post) that a pediatrician had recommended oral surgery when she was a child. However, her mother was hesitant to let her daughter undergo the agonizing procedure.

“I was bullied when I was younger because my speech was very compromised, and when I started making videos for the internet, all the comments and teasing came back,” Garrett said.

Instagram Influencer Treated for Tongue-Tie

The social media star admitted that tongue-tie has held her back in a variety of ways. Not only was she embarrassed about the way she spoke, but kissing also became an issue as she got older. Still, she was reluctant to have her tongue altered.

“When I grew up, I was afraid to do it and that’s why it took me so many years,” she said.

After finally having surgery to correct the issue, Garrett reports a huge improvement— especially when it comes to locking lips. Of her post-surgery smooches, she said, “It has been much better than any other kiss I’ve ever given in my life. Now it seems that my tongue is loose when kissing – before it was blocked.”

“I felt like I had never kissed anyone for real,” she added. “Whoever kissed me before must think that I didn’t know what I was doing.”

Despite the small size of her lingual frenulum, the influencer has boasted about her unusually large mouth. In fact, she claimed to be angling for the Guinness World Records category of “World’s Largest Mouth” in an Instagram post.