Cancer is a harrowing disease.

According to the National Cancer Institute, it’s one of the leading causes of death around the world and no color, class or creed is immune. So for those suffering through it, some have a message for the public.





A Redditor working with terminally ill cancer patients shared a touching list of things for people to appreciate while they still can, and the one beautiful thing all the items have in common is that they don’t have to do with spending money or technology and most involve spending time with loved ones.

“The things my patients say they’ll miss the most are NOT seeing the World Landmarks, buying fancy things, that new car, “living it up” party style, etc.” the post began.

Below is all of the things the patients said people shouldn’t take for granted:

Watching my sons throw a baseball.

Listening to my grandparents tell stories.

My girlfriend surprising me with a kiss on the cheek.

Holding my wife in my arms knowing there’s no where in the world I’d rather be.

Gram’s Sunday dinners and the whole family getting together.

My dog.

Seeing my fiance smile and feeling his arms wrap around me.

My daughter running to me when I get home.

The smell of flowers and rain.

The day I got married. I said I never would. And then I met her. And now I have to leave her.

Smelling the fireplace on Christmas morning with the family.

All my friends.

Watching my family sleep.

The rush of weekday mornings. I know it sounds crazy, but I’ll miss it. I’ll miss the coffee, the crowded bathrooms, my wife’s quick peck goodbye, the kids forgetting their lunch.. you get my point.

Rain. Is that weird?

The post continued, “It’s human to human (or animals/nature) interaction, something we need more of in world that’s becoming more fast paced and less human every day. So revamp your bucket list. Live in the moment. Put down your phone. Notice the people around you.”

Sounds like perfect advice.

(H/T Indy100)