Menu
pizzapizza Read this Next

A couple found "doo-do-looking stuff" on their Little Caesar's, and the health department had some very bad news for them
Advertisement

According to a new research, women may be suffering from ovarian cancer without even knowing it.

RELATED: Jury hands down record award in lawsuit linking talcum powder use and ovarian cancer


A study completed by the Target Ovarian Cancer (TOC) shared on Monday found that instead of visiting a physician after feeling symptoms including bloating and fullness, women are more likely to simply change their diets. By just switching to eating probiotic yogurts or leaving out gluten from their diets, women are putting themselves at risk, because persistent bloating can be a sign of ovarian cancer. According to the TOC, ovarian cancer symptoms include a bloated stomach, more frequent urination, continued feelings of fullness and stomach pain.

The research, which took place in the U.K., found that 50 percent of women opted to change their diets, while only 34 percent would see their doctors over concerns about bloating. Additionally, women over age 55, who have a higher risk of developing ovarian cancer, were more likely to look up their symptoms online instead of seeing a professional.

After the TOC published their findings online, one woman responded with a story of her own mother, who’d believed her symptoms of ovarian cancer had actually been Irritable Bowl Syndrome (IBS) or urinary tract infections.

RELATED: Julia Louis-Dreyfus has defiant message for cancer in post-surgery Instagram photo

The newly released report is meant to raise awareness for the disease, which, according to the American Cancer Society, is the fifth ranking cause of death among women. Women have a 1 in 79 chance of developing ovarian cancer and a 1 in 108 risk of dying as a result, although the rate of women being diagnosed with it has fallen over the past two decades.

Christabel Duah About the author:
Christabel is a twenty-something graduate from Virginia Commonwealth University. She's a big fan of writing, television, movies, general pop culture and complaining about how they've annoyed her. Long live the Oxford comma.
View More Articles
Advertisement

Rare Studio

As if this year’s flu season wasn’t bad enough, it’s now coming for your pets, too

As if this year’s flu season wasn’t bad enough, it’s now coming for your pets, too

Here’s what the “Dr. Phil” show had to say about the bombshell report accusing them of feeding addicts booze

Here’s what the “Dr. Phil” show had to say about the bombshell report accusing them of feeding addicts booze

There’s new tragedy at the nursing home where eight died during Hurricane Irma

There’s new tragedy at the nursing home where eight died during Hurricane Irma

Stories You Might Like

Advertisement