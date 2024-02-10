Here’s How Much Usher Will Make For The Super Bowl Halftime Show

Usher is set to perform at the Super Bowl halftime show this weekend with rapper Lil Jon, and Ludacris. It has even been speculated that Usher may even bring on pop star Justin Bieber to also contribute to the performance, which is expected to draw hundreds of millions of viewers worldwide.

That’s all great, but how much will Usher actually make from this performance? After all, it is the biggest stage in the world. Recent performances, like the awful show put on by Jennifer Lopez and Shakira a few years back, have disappointed to say the least.

Reportedly, Usher will only rake in $671.00 for the over 100 million people tuning in to the broadcast, but that figure is only for the SAG-AFTRA’s minimum union rate. Usher has also reportedly been paid $1,750 per week for 35 hours weekly building up to the event.

The real pay for Usher is the boost to his music sales that will undoubtedly occur after he performs. Considering that he will be on stage, at the biggest event of the year, for 13 uninterrupted minutes, and advertising sells for $7 million per 30 seconds, the value of Usher’s halftime performance in advertising is somewhere close to $182 million.

He’s surely getting one hell of a deal, even though upfront, he’s making about as much as a cashier at a supermarket.

The absolute worst performance in the history of the Super Bowl halftime show was by Snoop Dog, Dr. Dre, and geriatric Mary J. Blige. I have never seen so much cringe in my entire life. If you want to see a real halftime show, look up the Dallas Cowboys Thanksgiving 2001 halftime show performed by the legendary rock band ‘Creed’. That’s a real show.

Hopefully, Usher will be much better than Snoop, but considering this is another hip-hop act, I really don’t have high hopes. Hip-hop, though sold as mainstream music, is still despised by most of the Country.

The funniest thing would be if Taylor Swift overshadows him, yielding Usher no results, and measly pittance for his efforts. I wonder what Ludacris and Lil Jon are making, or if they had to pay? I mean seriously, how can the Super Bowl halftime show pay you less than a McDonalds?